SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The lines don’t lie.

On Tuesday, KELOLAND News showed you the long line of cars at Feeding South Dakota’s food giveaway.

It was an incredible sight to see as hundreds of cars lined up.

But just as long, if not longer, was another food giveaway, so families have something to put on the table this Thanksgiving.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Car after car….

“It is awesome, it’s the nicest thing about humanity in this world still.”

..waited in line at the Barrel House to pick up a box of food for Thanksgiving.

“One turkey, five pound bag of potatoes, a box of stuffing, and a couple cans of vegetables,” Barrel House General Manager Jesse Severson said.

The giveaway was a collaborative effort put on by volunteers of the Barrel House, Walmart, Budget Blinds and Mariner Financial.

The long line demonstrates just how much families are struggling this year.

“Rent is so high, food is so expensive are you going to have a good Thanksgiving? I am now.”

Before the giveaway even started the owner of the Barrel House says the line stretched for blocks.

“Traffic was backed up all the way to 57th street, so there had to have been 100 cars in line I was very surprised,” Barrel House owner Mark Fonder said.

It was first come, first serve, no questions asked and those who got a box are thankful for this opportunity.

“It’s great I think more people should be able to do this.”

Because it makes them feel blessed.

“Excellent, yes it does, my family will be very happy.”

“There’s such a need for it in our community and if we don’t do it, if the community doesn’t step up, it’s unfortunate that kids and families won’t have something to eat on Thanksgiving,” Severson said.

The giveaway started at 3:30 p.m. and by 6 p.m. they had given away 250 boxes of food.