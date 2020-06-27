25 years since Iowa TV news anchor’s disappearance

MASON CITY, Iowa (AP) — Saturday marks 25 years since Iowa TV news anchor Jodi Huisentruit vanished. One group is making sure her memory lives on.

Since 2003, the FindJodi team has made it its mission to raise awareness and gather information for the unsolved case. In the days leading up to the grim anniversary, members have been encouraging people to leave a light on for Jodi.

“Leave your porch light on for Jodi. Light a candle in her memory. And if you want to, post using the hashtag #LightsForJodi just so we can see and her family can see all these different places across the country that are lit up in Jodi’s memory even 25 years after the fact,” FindJodi team member Scott Fuller told KIMT-TV.

The team is also using Saturday’s anniversary as a reminder for people that if they know something about Jodi’s disappearance, they should say something. Anyone with information is urged to call the Mason City, Iowa police department.