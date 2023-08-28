CANTON, S.D. (KELO) — A former day care worker accused of sexual contact with children at a Lincoln County day care will serve 25 years in prison.

Chris Phoumy was sentenced in a Lincoln County courtroom on Monday. In March 2023, he pleaded guilty to six counts of sexual contact with children under the age of 16; he also pleaded guilty to one count of abuse or cruelty to a minor.

The alleged crimes were caught on camera in September 2022 at Kids ‘R’ Kids Learning Academy in southern Sioux Falls. Court papers say day care staff and investigators discovered several instances where Phoumy appeared to be touching children’s bottoms underneath their blankets. All of the victims were three- and four-year-old children.

Phoumy also faces nine counts of sexual contact with children under 16 stemming from incidents in Minnehaha County. Some of those alleged incidents were at a day care in April 2022, more than four months before the Lincoln County allegations surfaced.

