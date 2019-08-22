25-year sentence for fatal reservation shooting

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – A Kyle man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for a fatal shooting on the Pine Ridge Reservation.

Jamie Shoulders was sentenced in federal court in Rapid City after pleading guilty to second-degree murder for killing Christopher Janis, a 42-year-old Marine veteran with a wife and two children.

Judge Jeffrey Viken ordered Shoulders Tuesday to pay nearly $28,000 in restitution to Janis’ wife and spend five years on supervised release after prison. Prosecutors say the shooting happened near Sharps Corner during a drug deal in 2017.

The reports officials say Janis was selling some of his prescription hydrocodone painkillers so he could take his wife to Deadwood for her birthday.

© 2019 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. Material may not be redistributed.