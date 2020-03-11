25-year-old woman arrested for Spring Avenue arson

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 25-year-old woman has been arrested after police say she started a fire at an apartment on Spring Avenue early Tuesday morning. 

According to Sioux Falls Police Department spokesman Sam Clemens, Alayna Bird Necklace-Pigney was arrested outside a convenience store at 11th Street and Grange Avenue early Wednesday morning. 

Police said Bird Necklace-Pigney had a backpack with some meth in it as well. 

She’s charged with arson, drug possession and drug paraphernalia.

According to Sioux Falls Fire Rescue, the fire call came at 2:20 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Spring Avenue with several people trapped by a fire. When crews arrived there were no signs of fire but people were hanging from the second floor windows. Crews found the fire in a stairwell and extinguished it in five minutes. 

Clemens said there was “some type of acceleratant” used to start the fire. Clemens did not know the extent of the damage. 

