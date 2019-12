SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Police Department released the name of a Sioux Falls man who died in Tuesday’s stabbing on Louise Avenue.

Twenty-five-year-old Dugan Tobacoo died from his stab wounds.

There hasn’t been an arrest made in the case, but police believe they have everyone accounted for from the incident.

Police said the suspect is 26-years-old.

The stabbing happened at 12:23 a.m. Tuesday in the 4500 block of South Louise Avenue, a couple of blocks away from The Empire Mall.