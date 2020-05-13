25-year-old Sioux Falls man identified as names released from deadly Tuner County crash

PARKER, S.D. (KELO) — The names of the people involved in a deadly two-vehicle crash Saturday morning near Parker were released by the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

According to authorities, 25-year-old Kyle Schnellbach, of Sioux Falls, died when his car crashed with a pickup truck on Highway 19 near 272nd Street at 11:25 a.m. Saturday. Authorities said the pickup truck was northbound on Highway 19 when it moved to the southbound lane to avoid a collision because the car was driving in the wrong lane. The car moved back into the southbound lane and the two vehicles collided.

Authorities say Schnellbach was pronounced dead at the scene and the use of a seat belt is still under investigation.

Damon Dykstra, 41, Amber Dykstra, 40, and a 13-year-old all from Parker suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries from the crash. All three were wearing seat belts.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.