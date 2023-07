SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is headed to federal prison for a carjacking.

25-year-old Alexander Cota will spend more than 6 years behind bars for the April 2022 crime.

Cota admits messaging a person, claiming to be a woman who needed a ride. When the victim showed up, Cota and another man got into his car and stole it at gunpoint.