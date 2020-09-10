25-year-old Rapid City man indicted on murder charges for January shooting incident

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A 25-year-old Rapid City man has been indicted in a shooting that left one person dead.

On January 1st, 2020 authorities responded to a call at 1740 Rapp Street in Rapid City for a report of a woman with a gunshot wound to the head. Authorities pronounced the woman, 22-year-old Jeanette Jumping Eagle, dead at the scene.

After investigating, authorities learned that there were two males in the room at the time of the shooting. One of the males was identified as 25-year-old Dion Bordeaux. Police located Bordeaux and took him into custody on an existing warrant for aggravated assault. Bordeaux has remained in custody since the arrest.

Authorities say that recovered evidence suggests the shooting scene had been staged to appear as a suicide, but forensic evidence determined Bordeaux was responsible for the shooting.