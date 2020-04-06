25-year-old man killed in crash near Oelrichs

Breaking News
Two COVID-19 deaths added to case numbers in South Dakota
OELRICHS, S.D. (KELO) — A 25-year-old man died from a single-car crash Sunday night on U.S. Highway 18, eight miles East of Oelrichs in Fall River County. 

According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, the crash happened at 7:45 p.m. Sunday when a westbound car left the roadway, went into the south ditch and rolled. The driver was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the car. He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

A 27-year-old man, who was a passenger, suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries. He was sent to a Rapid City hospital. 

The highway patrol continues to investigate the crash.

