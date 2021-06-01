25-year-old man arrested in connection with stabbing that sent two people to the hospital

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An update Tuesday night on a stabbing that sent two men to the hospital over the weekend.

It happened around 2 a.m. Sunday outside of Tommy Jacks. Police say the suspect had been causing problems earlier in the night.

After the bar closed, the suspect and the two victims ended up in a fight.

“Sometime during that fight, the suspect ended up pulling out a pocket knife and swung that and stabbed the other two guys,” Sam Clemens with Sioux Falls Police said.

Police say the suspect, 25-year-old Nicholas Tolk, left the scene, but was later arrested for two counts of aggravated assault.

One of the victims, a 39-year old man from Sioux Falls, received potentially life-threatening injuries.
The other victim’s injuries were non-life-threatening. He was a 31-year old man from Brandon.

