25-year-old killed in Hughes County crash identified

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities have identified the man killed in a crash Friday, November 26th, north of Pierre.

The highway patrol says preliminary crash info shows that a 2019 Mazda was traveling southbound on South Dakota Highway 1804 when the vehicle entered the west ditch, re-entered the highway, entered the east ditch and rolled.

The driver, 25-year-old Wayde Wieczorek was thrown from the vehicle. He was taken to the hospital in Pierre and then airlifted to a hospital in Sioux Falls. He died on December 3.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.