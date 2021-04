SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 25-year-old inmate died after being found unresponsive in his cell at the South Dakota State Penitentiary.

The state prison announced Michael Hand died from a suicide. Authorities say Hand was found unresponsive in his cell on Friday and died at a Sioux Falls hospital on Saturday.

Hand was serving a 25-year-old sentence for first-degree manslaughter from Pennington County.

The Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the death.