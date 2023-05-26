SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The collaboration of several law enforcement agencies in South Dakota helped authorities arrest a 25-year-old Huron man for rape.

Ernesto McFarlane

Police say on May 14th, they received a report of a sexual assault in the central part of Sioux Falls.

Officers sent DNA evidence to a lab in Pierre — they also sent information to other law enforcement agencies across the state to help find the suspect vehicle.

Madison Police say they found the vehicle and were able to arrest Ernesto McFarlane.

Investigators say the DNA evidence was also a match for McFarlane.

He was arrested for rape and assault with a deadly weapon.

He is expected to appear in court Friday afternoon.