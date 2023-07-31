RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) – Tickets are on sale for former President Donald Trump’s visit to South Dakota in September.

According to the Monument website, general admission tickets are $25 for adults. The event is called the Monumental Leaders Rally with President Donald J. Trump featuring special guest Gov. Kristi Noem.

On July 15, the South Dakota GOP said its Monumental Leaders Dinner scheduled for July 21st was postponed until September 8th. Three days later, Republican Party officials announced Donald Trump would come to speak at the event.

KELOLAND News has reached to the South Dakota GOP to confirm Trump will be at the event in Rapid City. Any response will be added to this story.

Trump was last in South Dakota for an official visit in July 2020 for Fourth of July fireworks at Mount Rushmore.

Trump is seeking the Republican nomination to run for president in 2024.