BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — Senior care is a growing necessity across South Dakota. One company is working to provide facilities that can house these individuals.

This empty field in Brookings will look a whole lot different in the next year and a half…

Today, Peaceful Pines broke ground for a new senior care community center. The facility will combine independent living, assisted living and memory care under the same roof.

“The seniors can move in and, and either alone or with their spouse, and then they can kind of age in place without moving from facility to facility or from town to town,” said Kirk Simet, CEO of Peaceful Pines.

The 25 million dollar facility will house 42 independent spaces, 39 assisted living spaces and 27 memory care spaces, as well as an array of amenities.

Peaceful Pines will be the first in South Dakota to use state of the art preventative care technology with residents.

“Care Predicts, a wearable watch, so to speak, like a super smart watch on steroids, that can geo-fence them into the memory care area. So we always know 100% where are our residents for assisted living and memory care,” Victoria B said.

This project will also create 30 new jobs. Deputy Mayor Nick Wendell says this center will not just benefit residents in Brookings.

“We really see ourselves as a magnet community that serves the whole region. When there are folks living in outlying communities that may not have access to high quality, long term care, to have a facility like this that creates new options, and Brookings really serves the whole region,” Nick Wendell, Deputy Mayor.

The ribbon cutting is expected to take place fall of 2024.

The Brookings facility is just one of eight multimillion dollar Peaceful Pine centers being built.

The group is also setting up in Madison, Rapid City, Huron, Milbank, Spearfish and Fort Pierre.