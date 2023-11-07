ROCK VALLEY, IA (KELO) — Firefighters from two states were called in to help battle a hay bale blaze in Northwest Iowa over the weekend.

The Rock Valley Fire Department says it happened 9 miles southwest of town just before 4 p.m. Sunday.

Twenty-five departments from Southeast South Dakota and Northwest Iowa were called in to help, including Larchwood, Inwood, Canton and Harrisburg.

Heavy equipment, including payloaders and tractors, also responded to the fire.

Authorities shared photos of the scene.

The Rock Valley Fire Chief estimates that around 200,000 gallons of water was used to put out around 1,000 bales. Crews also made sure that no nearby cattle died as a result of the fire.