SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police responded to 25 calls for service of accidents reported from the weekend winter weather, Sgt. Travis Olsen said during the Dec. 27 briefing.

Olsen said 15 of those required reports for the state. None had serious injuries.

Law enforcement urged drivers to use caution while driving on Sunday and Monday morning as a mix of snow and ice caused slippery conditions.