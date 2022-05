SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — These latest outbreaks of severe weather comes on the 24th anniversary of the most destructive tornado in South Dakota history.

On May 30th, 1998 an F-4 tornado tore through the town of Spencer, killing six people.

The storm also destroyed homes, a bank, churches and the town’s water tower.

Spencer has been rebuilt since the tornado, but its population is less than half of what it was before the tornado.