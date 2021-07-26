24-year-old Sioux Falls man facing charges after fleeing police

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is in jail facing several charges, including having a stolen gun.

Around 1 a.m. Monday, an officer spotted 24-year-old Traye Mjelde and recognized that he had felony warrants for his arrest.

The man got into a vehicle and the officer followed him.

When the officer went to pull him over, Mjelde sped off. A short time later another officer spotted the vehicle as it was parking.

“They attempted to make contact. The driver of that vehicle, the lone occupant of the vehicle fled on foot. Officers gave chase and they were able to take this person into custody,” Sgt. Robert Forster with the Sioux Falls Police Department said.

Along with the outstanding warrants, Mjelde is charged with eluding and fleeing police. He also faces two weapons charges after police found a stolen handgun on him when he was arrested.