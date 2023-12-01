SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man has pleaded guilty to child pornography in federal court.

Authorities arrested 24-year-old Jayden Wolf following an investigation by the U.S. Department of Homeland Sec.

In court documents, Wolf admits to convincing an underage girl to take nude pictures using the Snapchat app.

Under the plea deal, he faces 15-to-30 years in federal prison. A sentencing date has not been set.

Wolf also faces several charges in Minnehaha County, including solicitation of a minor and rape.