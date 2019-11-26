24-year-old Minnesota man arrested after trying to solicit teenage girl in Hartford

HARTFORD, S.D. (KELO) — A 24-year-old Minnesota man is facing child pornography and solicitation charges after trying to meet with a teenage girl he met online.

According to the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office, Nathan Grondahl was set to meet with a teenage girl under 16-years old at Turtle Creek Park in Hartford on Friday.

Authorities received a tip about the meeting and were able to get details on the vehicle Grondahl would be driving. Authorities obtained a search warrant and waited for Grondahl to arrive at the park in Hartford before making contact and arresting him. He’s facing three charges of child pornography, solicitation of a minor and contributing to a delinquency of a minor. Additional charges are pending.

Through interviews with Grondahl, authorities learned Grondahl was traveling from Minnesota to Hartford to try and have “a sexual relationship” with the teenage girl.

Minnehaha County Sheriff Captain Josh Phillips said Grondahl had some communication with the teenage girl before the meeting. The teenage girl was safe and not involved with the arrest.

Phillips said this case highlights the importance of internet safety with kids.

“The biggest push on this case is internet safety and knowing what kind of applications they’re on and staying on top of that,” said Phillips, noting there’s numerous devices and outlets for online communication.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office shared materials to help parents learn more about internet safety with children.