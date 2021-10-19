24-year-old man killed in stabbing early Tuesday morning

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Rapid City are investigating a stabbing that left one person dead.

In a news release sent Tuesday afternoon, Rapid City Police say they were dispatched early Tuesday morning for a report of a stabbing that had just happened in the area of 120 Surfwood Drive.

On scene, authorities found a man with several stab wounds. The man was taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Authorities have identified the victim as 24-year-old Leon Richards of Rapid City. The release says police believe the suspect and Richards knew one another and the incident does not appear to be random.

Rapid City Police continue to investigate.