24-year-old man killed in pedestrian-vehicle crash

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
KELO crash generic

HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — One person was killed in a pedestrian-vehicle crash near Harrisburg on Saturday night.

South Dakota Highway Patrol says preliminary crash information says a Chevy Equinox was traveling northbound on South Dakota Highway 115 when it struck a 24-year-old male who was walking southbound in the northbound lane of travel.

The 24-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was not injured. No charges are pending against the driver.

South Dakota Highway Patrol continues to investigate.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 