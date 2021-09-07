24-year-old man killed in pedestrian-vehicle crash

HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — One person was killed in a pedestrian-vehicle crash near Harrisburg on Saturday night.

South Dakota Highway Patrol says preliminary crash information says a Chevy Equinox was traveling northbound on South Dakota Highway 115 when it struck a 24-year-old male who was walking southbound in the northbound lane of travel.

The 24-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was not injured. No charges are pending against the driver.

South Dakota Highway Patrol continues to investigate.