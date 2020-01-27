24-year-old man killed in crash on Highway 14 near Wessington

WESSINGTON, S.D. (KELO) — A 24-year-old man died and a 26-year-old man was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash that occurred late Sunday night three miles west of Wessington.

The names of the two men haven’t been released yet, but they were the only people involved.

According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, a pickup truck was westbound on Highway 14 when the driver lost control due to icy road conditions. The truck slid into the path of an eastbound pickup truck at 11:58 p.m. Sunday.

The 24-year-old driver of the westbound pickup was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other driver, a 26-year-old man, received life-threatening injuries and was transferred to a Sioux Falls hospital. He was wearing a seat belt.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.