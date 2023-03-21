SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police have released the name of the person killed in a hit-and-run Friday night on the northwest side of the city.

Police say it was 24-year-old Skylar Yellow Eagle who was hit by a white truck when he was trying to get his vehicle out of the ditch near Marion Road and Bentgrass Street.

Officers were able to find the truck involved in the crash, however, investigators are still trying to figure out who was driving.

If you have any information about the truck, you are encouraged to call the police.