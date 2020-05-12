24-year-old dies at construction site on 14th Street and Minnesota Avenue, OSHA investigating

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration are investigating a death at a construction site on 14th Street and Minnesota Avenue.

In a news release, Sioux Falls Police Department spokesman Sam Clemens said a 24-year-old man was pronounced dead on the scene. The injury call came at 10:36 a.m. on Tuesday.

KELOLAND News received photos from the scene.

Crews began work on the new headquarters for First PREMIER Bank in downtown Sioux Falls in March 2019.

This is a developing story.