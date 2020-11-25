24-year-old arrested in connection with Monday shooting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 24-year-old Sioux Falls man has been arrested in connection with a shooting Monday afternoon. 

Sioux Falls Police Department spokesman Sam Clemens said Kenneth Gene Norman was arrested after an arrest warrant was issued on Tuesday. Norman faces charges of aggravated assault and has a cash bond of $50,000. 

The Minnehaha County Fugitive Task Force arrested Norman without incident. 

On Monday, police responded to a shooting call at 12:30 p.m. Monday near 5th Street and St. Paul Avenue. The victim woke up in the backseat of a car in pain and realized he’d been shot. 

The victim, a 30-year-old man from Rapid City, alerted neighbors who contacted police. The victim was not sure how he was shot and is recovering from non-life threatening injuries at a hospital.

