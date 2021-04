RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A representative from Mission 22 is in Rapid City to bring awareness to veteran suicide.

The Rapid City Fire Department says Chris Cooper of Mission 22 is walking the track at O’Harra Stadium for 24 hours to raise awareness for veteran suicide.

Chris Cooper of Mission22 is walking the track at O'Harra Stadium for 24 hours straight to raise awareness for veteran suicide. Some of our crew and Fire Chief Jason Culberson joined him for a few laps today. Thank you Chris for raising awareness on such an important topic. pic.twitter.com/7050Q6Cugt — Rapid City Fire Dept (@RapidCityFire) April 27, 2021

Some of the firefighters joined Cooper during the walk.