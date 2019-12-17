24 businesses pass alcohol check

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
KELO Alcohol

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Police Department conducted an alcohol compliance check in Southwest Sioux Falls Monday.

Officers checked 24 businesses with off sale alcohol licenses. All 24 of the businesses passed the compliance check.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests