24 businesses pass alcohol check

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Police Department conducted an alcohol compliance check in Southwest Sioux Falls Monday.
Officers checked 24 businesses with off sale alcohol licenses. All 24 of the businesses passed the compliance check.
