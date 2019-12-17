24 businesses pass alcohol check

That familiar sound is synonymous with the season: the ringing bells next to a Salvation Army donation kettle. Right now the Salvation Army of Sioux Falls needs your help.

Steve Cook, advisory board chairman with the Salvation Army of Sioux Falls, says that the kettles went out in November. Their last day is Christmas Eve. On Monday night Marian Gustafson is ringing a bell next to a Salvation Army kettle, something she does every year.