SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- The 23rd annual Festival of Cultures took place at Falls Park Saturday afternoon.

The festival provides an opportunity to learn about the different cultures represented in Sioux Falls. Many cultures from around the world were brought together to create a fun atmosphere of different sights, sounds and tastes.

"This is a nice friendly, family event where you can learn about different cultures, taste food, and enjoy yourselves," Multi-Cultural Center Executive Director, Christy Nicolaisen said.

The event also featured music, dance, and vendors showcasing their artwork.

