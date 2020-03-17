23-year-old Sioux Falls man arrested for rape, kidnapping

Breaking News
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 23-year-old Sioux Falls man was arrested after raping and trapping his girlfriend in his apartment. 

Sioux Falls Police Department spokesman Sam Clemens said Imani Sango will face charges of rape, kidnapping and aggravated assault. Police said the victim was a 37-year-old woman. 

On Monday morning, a witness saw a man throw a woman into a car in the 1100 block of North Cleveland Avenue and got a license plate number. Police found the car in the 1300 block of North Cleveland Avenue. Inside the apartment, police found the man and woman in the hallway. 

According to Clemens, police found out the man had strangled and raped his girlfriend. He also had been keeping her trapped in an apartment by barricading the door.  

