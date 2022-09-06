ARLINGTON, S.D. (KELO) – KELOLAND News has learned the name of the victim in an Arlington death investigation. 23-year-old Remington Bickett was shot and killed in an Arlington home Sunday.

The South Dakota DCI is leading an investigation.

In a news release Monday, the Attorney General’s office says DCI agents were called to the scene at 5:10 a.m. Sunday. Life-saving measures were attempted on Bickett; he was pronounced dead while in an ambulance.

Kingsbury County Sheriff Steve Strande said on Sunday there is “absolutely” no threat to the public.

KELOLAND News asked a spokesperson with the Attorney General’s Office if it was a homicide investigation or if any arrests have been made, but the spokesperson responded that he had shared all available information that he could right now.