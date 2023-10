SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We have an update on the joint federal and state investigation into online sex crimes that we first told you about in March.

One of the men who was arrested has pleaded guilty to attempted enticement of a minor.

Twenty-three-year-old Jonah Severson tried to line up a sexual encounter with a 15-year-old girl who was actually an undercover investigator.