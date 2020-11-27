23-year-old man killed in northwest Iowa crash

REMSEN, Iowa (KELO) — A 23-year-old man is dead following a fatal crash in Plymouth County Thursday night.

The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office says the accident was near Remsen, Iowa at around 9:30 p.m. Thursday. Authorities say a 1998 Motor Home was traveling north on L-12 when the driver failed to take a curve.

The vehicle left the road and rolled several times before coming to a stop. Several people were taken to the hospital, with one being airlifted to Sioux City, while the 23-year-old died as a result of the accident.

Authorities continue to investigate the crash.