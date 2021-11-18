23-year-old man charged in fatal Arrowhead Parkway crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Charges have been filed in a high-speed crash that killed two teens in eastern Sioux Falls more than six months ago.

Court documents filed say 23-year-old Tayten Stebbins faces a list of charges including two counts of 1st degree manslaughter and vehicular homicide.

Investigators say Stebbins was going 115.8 miles an hour on Arrowhead Parkway on May 8 when he ran a red light at the intersection with Highline Avenue and crashed into a car, killing two high school students and sending two passengers to the hospital. The speed limit on that stretch of Arrowhead Parkway is 35 mph.

Stebbins and his passenger were also hospitalized.

Earlier this month, Sioux Falls police said the investigation into the crash was complete and the case was in the hands of the state’s attorney.

Stebbins is also charged with DWI and a drug charge. Court papers say Stebbins’ blood sample had a blood alcohol percentage of .222. A urine sample tested positive for cocaine, marijuana and benzodiazepines, a prescription medication for anxiety and insomnia.

Another person told investigators that she saw Stebbins drinking pitchers of beer and doing shots at Eastway Bowl earlier that night. She offered Stebbins a ride, concerned about how much he had been drinking, but she said Stebbins refused.

Stebbins is also charged with vehicular battery for injuring three passengers involved in the crash, including a person who was riding in his car.