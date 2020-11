SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man faces charges in connection with last week’s disappearance of a Sioux Falls girl.

Police say Justus Tumusiime, a 23-year-old man, saw the sixth-grader walking on North Minnesota and gave her a ride to his apartment.

Eventually one of his relatives called authorities. Police say the young girl wasn’t harmed at all. They didn’t know each other before the incident. The 23-year old is charged with contributing to the delinquency of a child.