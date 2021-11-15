23-year-old man arrested for aggravated assault

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 23-year-old man is behind bars this evening, accused of approaching a pizza delivery driver with what appeared to be a gun.

Police say the driver was on the southwest side of Sioux Falls, near Scheels when the man started asking him questions. The driver ended up calling police.

There was a short chase. Eventually, police found the red van the man was driving outside a motel.

“The gun, I’ll use that term loosely that was actually a lighter that you pull the trigger and the flame comes out. That was found inside the vehicle,” Sam Clemens with Sioux Falls Police said.

Police arrested 23-year-old Torell Flute for aggravated assault, resisting arrest and parole violation.

