PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A Hughes County Grand Jury indicted a Pierre man on First and Second Degree Murder charges.

David Shangreaux, Jr.

Twenty-three-year-old David Shangreaux, Jr., is indicted on the stabbing death of a Rapid City woman in November of 2023.

Seventeen-year-old Evie Maxey was identified as the person who died in the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

Shangreaux, Jr. is being held on a $300,000 cash bond in the Hughes County Jail.