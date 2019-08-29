SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police say it started with a simple conversation with a stranger and ended in a kidnapping charge.

23-year-old Aston White-Olesen of Sioux Falls is accused of 2nd degree kidnapping after he sped off and drove all over town… refusing to let a woman out of the pickup.

It started near 10th Street and Kiwanis Avenue on Tuesday afternoon.

The 33-year-old victim was sitting in her car when she noticed the suspect’s vehicle near by.

Police say White-Olesen walked over and asked if the woman wanted to buy a cellphone. She said no.

He went back to the truck, drove to the woman’s car and started a conversation.

The suspect said he was having a hard time hearing her so she got out of her car.

He then invited her to sit in his truck to continue their conversation.

“She didn’t think anything of it. She got inside his truck and basically as soon as she sat down he took off at a high rate of speed,” Sioux Falls Public Information Officer Sam Clemens said.

The woman tried unlocking the door but she couldn’t get out.

Police say White-Olesen continued driving for 2 to 3 hours… driving all over Sioux Falls and even outside the city.

The victim eventually convinced him to take her back to her car.

She later reported it to police. Officers spotted the man’s pickup yesterday and arrested him.

Police say the two did not know each other.