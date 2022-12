SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities have released new details on an unusual case outside a Sioux Falls gas station near 12th Street and West Avenue.

A man called 9-1-1 last night around 8 p.m.

He told police someone shot at him and stole his car, but police say that’s not exactly what happened.

23-year-old Isaiah Ford is charged with filing a false report.

Officers used surveillance to determine that Ford’s car was stolen, but he was the only one who fired a gun.