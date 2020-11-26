23-year-old arrested for DUI after crashing into a creek in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — A 23-year-old woman has been arrested and charged with a DUI after crashing her car into a creek in Harrisburg early Thursday morning.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says first responders arrived at the one vehicle injury rollover crash just west of Cliff Avenue on Willow Street in Harrisburg at 4:02 a.m. The vehicle was upside in the creek when authorities arrived.

The driver was located and suspected to be under the influence of alcohol.

The woman was sent to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries and then arrested for DUI.