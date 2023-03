SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Yet another undercover investigation has landed a South Dakota man behind bars, accused of attempting to entice a minor online.

23-year-old Jonah Severson had his first court appearance Thursday.

He’s accused of trying to line up a sexual encounter with a 15-year-old girl who was actually an undercover investigator.

It’s at least the sixth case involving undercover agents this month.