RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A Rapid City woman is behind bars Monday following a chase through the central part of the city.

Police say they tried to stop a car this morning that didn’t have a license plate or temporary tags, but the car sped off.

Police eventually used spike strips to pop three of the car’s tires and force it to stop.

Several people ran from the car, including the driver.

Officers found and arrested the driver — 23-year-old Neve Returns From Scout for aggravated eluding, drug charges, traffic violations and a parole hold.