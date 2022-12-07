SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police arrested a 23-year-old man in relation to a shots fired call in western Sioux Falls Tuesday night.

Police say the call came from a Sioux Falls gas station near 12th Street and West Avenue when a man called 911 around 8 p.m.

Isaiah Ford is charged with filing a false report and reckless discharge.

He told police someone shot at him and stole his car, but police say that’s not exactly what happened.

Officers used surveillance to determine that Ford’s car was stolen but he was the only one who fired a gun.