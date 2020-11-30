23-year-old arrested after crews respond to grass fire in rural Lincoln County

CANTON, S.D. (KELO) — A 23-year-old Sioux Falls man has been arrested in connection with a large grass fire crews responded to in rural Lincoln County early Sunday morning.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s office said deputies and firefighters from Harrisburg, Canton and Worthing responded to a grass fire near the intersection of 276th Street and 477th Avenue at 4:37 a.m. Sunday. An investigation deemed the fire to be suspicious.

High wind speeds made getting the fire out difficult, but crews extinguished the fire in a couple of hours.

At 7:50 a.m., a man was walking on the roadway near where the fire burned. Authorities determined the man was responsible for the fire. The suspect is being charged with failing to control or report a dangerous fire.