SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Of the 247 new laws taking effect in South Dakota on July 1, 23 of them deal with the regulation of the state’s burgeoning cannabis industry.
Of these 23 laws, 7 apply directly to the possession or use of cannabis, while the rest deal with defining and regulating the industry.
Laws dealing with the possession or use of cannabis:
- SB 5: An Act to revise acceptable conduct related to the medical use of cannabis.
The purpose of this law is to enact limits on how and where marijuana can be used, such as bans on use in correctional facilities, and on public transportation.
- SB 19: An Act to permit certain facilities to establish reasonable restrictions related to the medical use of cannabis.
This law allows facilities such as health centers and others to restrict the use of cannabis by those living in, or visiting them.
- SB 24: An Act to establish a maximum number of cannabis plants that may be cultivated by a medical cannabis cardholder.
This law outlines the legal defense for someone being prosecuted for crimes involving cannabis in the event that they meet the criteria required by the state to keep and cultivate their own marijuana plants. It also caps the number of plants a person can own to two flowering and two non-flowering plants.
- SB 15: An Act to revise provisions providing that certain professions are not subject to discipline for certain conduct relating to medical cannabis.
This law offers protections to those working in and around the legal cannabis industry.
- SB 6: An Act to revise provisions related to prohibited conduct by schools and landlords related to medical cannabis.
This law states that people cannot be discriminated against in access to education or housing solely due to their status as a medical marijuana cardholder.
- SB 7: An Act to revise provisions related to custody and visitation rights by medical cannabis cardholders.
This law states that custody and visitation rights cannot be denied to a person simply due to their status as a medical marijuana card holder.
- HB 1097: An Act to clarify conduct that is not required related to medical cannabis.
This law states that insurers are not required to cover medical marijuana, property owners are not required to allow the use or cultivation of medical marijuana, and government facilities are not required to allow the use of medical marijuana.
Other cannabis laws now in effect:
- SB 23: An Act to revise the definition of bona fide practitioner-patient relationship.
- SB 9: An Act to revise the definition of a designated caregiver.
- SB 26: An Act to revise the definition of practitioner for purposes of the medical cannabis program.
- SB 17: An Act to revise provisions regarding cost reimbursement associated with medical cannabis.
- SB 27: An Act to revise the provisions regarding the denial or nonrenewal of a patient registry identification card.
- SB 4: An Act to revise provisions related to a written certification for the medical use of cannabis.
- SB 21: An Act to revise provisions related to the revocation of a medical cannabis registry identification card.
- SB 13: An Act to repeal provisions permitting certain documents to serve as temporary registry identification cards for medical cannabis.
- SB 14: An Act to revise provisions related to the confidential list of medical cannabis cardholders maintained by the Department of Health.
- SB 190: An Act to revise provisions regarding municipal zoning of medical cannabis establishments.
- SB 118: An Act to establish provisions related to the testing of medical cannabis.
- SB 10: An Act to revise provisions related to verifications required prior to receiving medical cannabis.
- SB 18: An Act to revise rulemaking authority related to medical cannabis.
- HB 1056: An Act to revise provisions related to medical cannabis data maintained by the Department of Health.
- SB 22: An Act to revise a reference to the Division of Criminal Investigation.
- SB 12: An Act to revise the annual report on medical cannabis by the Department of Health to the Legislature.