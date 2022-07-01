SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Of the 247 new laws taking effect in South Dakota on July 1, 23 of them deal with the regulation of the state’s burgeoning cannabis industry.

Of these 23 laws, 7 apply directly to the possession or use of cannabis, while the rest deal with defining and regulating the industry.

Laws dealing with the possession or use of cannabis:

SB 5 : An Act to revise acceptable conduct related to the medical use of cannabis.

The purpose of this law is to enact limits on how and where marijuana can be used, such as bans on use in correctional facilities, and on public transportation.

SB 19 : An Act to permit certain facilities to establish reasonable restrictions related to the medical use of cannabis.

This law allows facilities such as health centers and others to restrict the use of cannabis by those living in, or visiting them.

SB 24 : An Act to establish a maximum number of cannabis plants that may be cultivated by a medical cannabis cardholder.

This law outlines the legal defense for someone being prosecuted for crimes involving cannabis in the event that they meet the criteria required by the state to keep and cultivate their own marijuana plants. It also caps the number of plants a person can own to two flowering and two non-flowering plants.

SB 15 : An Act to revise provisions providing that certain professions are not subject to discipline for certain conduct relating to medical cannabis.

This law offers protections to those working in and around the legal cannabis industry.

SB 6 : An Act to revise provisions related to prohibited conduct by schools and landlords related to medical cannabis.

This law states that people cannot be discriminated against in access to education or housing solely due to their status as a medical marijuana cardholder.

SB 7 : An Act to revise provisions related to custody and visitation rights by medical cannabis cardholders.

This law states that custody and visitation rights cannot be denied to a person simply due to their status as a medical marijuana card holder.

HB 1097 : An Act to clarify conduct that is not required related to medical cannabis.

This law states that insurers are not required to cover medical marijuana, property owners are not required to allow the use or cultivation of medical marijuana, and government facilities are not required to allow the use of medical marijuana.

Other cannabis laws now in effect: