SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Elementary teachers, special education, language art, and social sciences. These are the areas of highest demand within K-12 public education in South Dakota, at least as far as educators are concerned.

This data comes from the Associated School Boards of South Dakota (ASBSD), a non-profit which, among other things, tracks the number of teaching vacancies in the state.

In total, there are 225 teacher openings in the state as of the organization’s July report.

The largest number of vacancies among the sub-categories is in the field of elementary teachers, where there are 44 openings. After this is special education/early childhood with 38 openings, English/language arts with 23 openings and social science with 21.

This is the lowest number of vacancies since December 2021, when vacancies sat at 111. The highest level of state-wide vacancies in the last 12 months was 527, in March 2022.