$22,000 worth of alcohol stolen from Sioux Falls liquor store

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police are investigating two separate business burglaries that happened in Sioux Falls.

Officer Sam Clemens says around 4:20 a.m. today someone broke the glass doors of WilLiquors and stole $22,000 worth of liquor. In total, seven high-end bottles were stolen from the store. Clemens says police do have surveillance video from the robbery that they’re reviewing.

The second robbery happened around 5:30 a.m. today at Roll N’ Smoke. Around $7,000 worth of cigarettes were stolen from the business. Police are also reviewing the surveillance video of that burglary. Clemens says there’s some similarities with the burglaries, but they don’t know if they’re related.