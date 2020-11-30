22-year-old woman arrested in connection with Sioux Falls stabbing

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 22-year-old Sioux Falls woman is behind bars tonight accused of stabbing another woman during a fight.

It happened early Saturday morning near 8th Street and Summit Avenue.

“A couple women that went outside to fight and one of them had a pocket knife and stabbed the other several times,” Sam Clemens with Sioux Falls Police said.

Police say the victim was taken to the hospital for stab wounds in the shoulder and arms.

Justice Rose BraveHawk was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.