22-year-old woman arrested in connection with Sioux Falls stabbing

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 22-year-old Sioux Falls woman is behind bars tonight accused of stabbing another woman during a fight.

It happened early Saturday morning near 8th Street and Summit Avenue.

“A couple women that went outside to fight and one of them had a pocket knife and stabbed the other several times,” Sam Clemens with Sioux Falls Police said.

Police say the victim was taken to the hospital for stab wounds in the shoulder and arms.
Justice Rose BraveHawk was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 

More Contests